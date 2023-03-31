United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 0.8% Higher

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.86. 5,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

