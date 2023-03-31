United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,743,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $1,743,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.42.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
