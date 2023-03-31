Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $28.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.20 ($31.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($38.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.42) in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

