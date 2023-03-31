Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Urbana has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

