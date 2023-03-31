Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Urbana has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Urbana Company Profile
