Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Vaccitech Price Performance

Shares of VACC opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

In other Vaccitech news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

