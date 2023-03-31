Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.89. 169,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

