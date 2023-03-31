Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. 307,762 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

