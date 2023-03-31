Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.53. 238,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,505. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.