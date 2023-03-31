Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.