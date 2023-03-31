Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.00. 120,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,767. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

