Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.14. 207,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,985. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

