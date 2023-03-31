Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Raised by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $133.31. 78,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

