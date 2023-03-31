Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

