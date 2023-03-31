Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

