Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,580. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $278.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

