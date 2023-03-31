Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

