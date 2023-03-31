Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $445,043,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $372.57. 774,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.71 and its 200 day moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

