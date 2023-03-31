Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3,114.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,832. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

