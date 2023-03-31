Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.80. The company has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

