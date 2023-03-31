Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 1,057,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

