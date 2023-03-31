Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.00. 411,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,247. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.