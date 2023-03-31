Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Ventas by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 159,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 118,694 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Ventas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

