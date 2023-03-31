VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.52. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VerifyMe

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It delivers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

