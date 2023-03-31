Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.