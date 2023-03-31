Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
Verint Systems stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
