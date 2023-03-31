Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 120,930 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.