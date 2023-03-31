Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.91. The company had a trading volume of 301,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,420. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

