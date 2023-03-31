Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 0.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 955,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,961. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

