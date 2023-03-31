Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. 1,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

