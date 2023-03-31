Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08. 252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Vitru Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $657.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vitru by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

