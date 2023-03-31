Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.71.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.