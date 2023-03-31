Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.71.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
