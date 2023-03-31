Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €124.68 ($134.06) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12-month high of €162.38 ($174.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

