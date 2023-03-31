Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.