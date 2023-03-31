Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 45,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 51,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Voyager Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.95, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Voyager Metals

(Get Rating)

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.