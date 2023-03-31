VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYNE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 15,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,706. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VYNE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

