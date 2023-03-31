VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
VYNE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 15,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,706. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
