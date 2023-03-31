Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.