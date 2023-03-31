Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 331,898 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.