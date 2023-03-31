Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 1,908,331 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

