Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

