Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. 2,494,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

