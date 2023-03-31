WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 2nd. This is a boost from WAM Strategic Value’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

WAM Strategic Value Price Performance

About WAM Strategic Value

(Get Rating)

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.