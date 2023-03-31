Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $990,408.70

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $990,408.70 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00061642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,338,791 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

