WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WANdisco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About WANdisco
