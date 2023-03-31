WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WANdisco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About WANdisco

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

