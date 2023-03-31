Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 25,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.