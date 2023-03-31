Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.3 %

LLY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.88. 347,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,602. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average of $342.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.