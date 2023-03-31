Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.08. 234,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,596,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 378,688 shares of company stock valued at $72,737,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

