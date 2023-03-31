Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.52. 810,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.71 and its 200 day moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $278.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.