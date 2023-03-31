Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

