Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WBS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 1,695,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,807. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.