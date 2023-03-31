Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €306.00 ($329.03) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/27/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €310.00 ($333.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €292.00 ($313.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/20/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €233.00 ($250.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €300.00 ($322.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/14/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €300.00 ($322.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €300.00 ($322.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/20/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €233.00 ($250.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €233.00 ($250.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2023 – Rheinmetall was given a new €233.00 ($250.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

RHM stock traded down €1.00 ($1.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €272.40 ($292.90). 262,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €241.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €199.07. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a one year high of €274.50 ($295.16). The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

