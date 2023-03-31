WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.
WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.
WESCO International Stock Performance
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of WESCO International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.
